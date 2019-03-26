Fifty-four percent of registered voters said they would consider voting to re-elect President Trump and said so before Special Counsel Robert Mueller exonerated the president in the two-year Russia Collusion Hoax.

On the flipside, the Hill-HarrisX poll found that 46 percent said they would never vote to re-elect Trump.

The poll also shows the president has done a remarkable job holding on to his base of support. A whopping 95 percent of those polled who said they voted for Trump in 2016 said “they could find a reason vote for him again in 2020.”

What’s more, Trump has some real appeal across the aisle. While 75 percent of those who voted for Hillary Clinton said they would never vote to re-elect Trump, nearly a quarter of Hillary’s voters, a surprising 24 percent, said they would.

Of those who did not vote at all in 2016, Trump loses 65 to 35 percent.

Bolstering Trump more than any other issue is the booming American economy. When asked to explain why they would vote for Trump in 2020, 22 percent said the economy, which topped every other issue.

Overall, Trump’s job approval number held steady at a healthy 45 percent, and again, this was with the Russia Collusion Hoax still hanging over his presidency.

“Republicans continue to give the president strong support with 82 percent approving of him and only 18 percent disapproving,” the pollster reports, which should dissuade the dead-enders in Never Trump from their nihilist attempt to primary Trump — especially with the Mueller investigation resolved completely in his favor.

Worthy of note is how Trump’s approval numbers remained steady at 45 percent over the past few weeks despite the media intensifying its hate-jihad against the president over that same time period.

Although the media gleefully portrayed the late Sen. John McCain as an old, white, racist, womanizing crook during the 2008 presidential election, because McCain was a spiteful enemy of Trump’s who saved Obamacare by breaking a years-long promise to repeal it, the same media now guard McCain’s “sacred memory” with the zealotry of a cult and love to use that memory as an excuse to beat Trump like a stepchild. So…

When Trump justifiably criticized McCain when it was confirmed last week (after being widely suspected for years) that McCain is responsible for spreading the phony Russia dossier around, the media went into a 24/7 hysterical freak out that lasted over a week. But…

Despite this coordinated media freak out, Trump’s numbers didn’t budge, which is another important sign the establishment media have lost their ability to sway public opinion.

And again, this was the lay of the land prior to the debunking of the Russia Collusion Hoax.

As far as re-election, with the Russia issue resolved, Trump will enter a new phase of his presidency with the issue of his legitimacy also resolved. This is a big deal, the moment when he becomes the American president and is no longer seen as a virus that snuck into the system.

This normalization is good news for the country and great news his re-election because it means his chances are equal to those of any other sitting president, which means he will rise or fall based on the economy.

If you want to know if Trump will be re-elected, take a look at the economic numbers next summer. Everything else is theater.

