Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Recruits Former Top Obama Campaigner

Obama 2012 re-election deputy campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon is Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s new 2020 presidential campaign manager.

“We’re excited that Jen O’Malley Dillon has joined our team,” Beto O’Rourke declared Monday, according to the Texas Tribune. “Her leadership, experience and creativity will be a great addition to a campaign that is already doing so much to bring people together to overcome the greatest set of challenges this country has ever faced.”

Dillon shared the news in a series of Monday tweets. “I’m so excited to join the @betoorourke team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice,” she wrote.

As they say, some personal news (officially this time): https://t.co/66NzLVtrs4 — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) March 25, 2019

“It’s still too rare for a mom of young kids to do this job,” she added, saying, “Everything I do is to help make a better world for them & *every* child.”

“I firmly believe primaries make our party stronger. Hardest part is having friends I admire deeply on all sides, working for the many *great* candidates in this race,” Dillon said promoting the idea of unity once a Democrat nominee is chosen. “But I’m absolutely confident we’ll all be back together in time, united in our most important goal for 2020.”

Pinned to the top of Dillon’s Twitter feed is a quote and video of then-President Barack Obama calling for action after a shooting in Roseburg, Oregon.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.