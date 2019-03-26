Tulsi Gabbard Tells Dems to ‘Move Beyond’ Mueller Report: ‘Could Have Even Led to Civil War’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a 2020 presidential candidate, said on Monday evening that it is time for Democrats to “move beyond” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion report, which she said “could have even led to civil war.”

“What we know is that Mueller reported that his investigation revealed no such collusion. Now we all need to put aside our partisan interests and recognize that finding the president of the United States not guilty of conspiring with a foreign power to interfere with our elections is a good thing for America,” Gabbard said in a statement. “If the president of the United States had been indicted for conspiring with Russia to interfere with and affect the outcome of our elections, it would have precipitated a terribly divisive crisis that could have even led to civil war.”

Gabbard added that she “strongly supported Mueller being allowed to complete his investigation” and argued that “the American people should be allowed to see Mueller’s report,” which Attorney General William Barr revealed on Sunday did not “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated” with the Russians.

“Now we must stand together and move beyond this divisive issue that has taken up enough of the national conversation,” Gabbard said before “calling on Congress to protect the integrity of the 2020 elections—and all elections—by passing” her “Securing America’s Elections Act, which empowers every state to use voter-verified paper ballots, making it impossible for Russia or anyone else to change our election results.”

“Americans all over the country are asking when our leaders, from every party, are going to put aside partisan politics and work to address the challenges that are threatening American lives and livelihoods,” Gabbard continued. “We have a lot of work to do—rebuilding our country’s crumbling infrastructure, ending wasteful regime change wars, forging a clean energy future, ensuring healthcare for all, achieving immigration reform, and so much more.”