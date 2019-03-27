Adam Kennedy, the White House deputy director of communications, told Breitbart News Democrats would sooner “put communities in danger” than acknowledge the “emergency” and “crisis” of insecurity along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kennedy joined Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Kennedy said Democrats oppose President Donald Trump’s border security and immigration proposals because of partisan political calculations.

“As soon as you acknowledge that there’s a crisis [and] emergency on the border, you have to then acknowledge that the president is taking logical steps to to address it,” said Kennedy. “And then you have to acknowledge that we should probably support his policies.

Democrats must deny the realities of southern border insecurity and illegal immigration, Kennedy continued, in order to justify their political obstinance.

“So as you soon as you accept the basis of it, the foundation of the argument, you go right down the road to supporting the president’s policies,” assessed Kennedy, “And the Democrats would rather, frankly, put communities in danger than do that.”

Kennedy added, “They refuse to back the president, even on policies they once supported. Again, barriers, a wall, this is not controversial when Democrats voted for it five years ago. It wasn’t controversial when they voted for it ten years ago, and ten years before that. It’s only controversial now that the president supports it.”

Kennedy mocked CNN President Jeff Zucker’s praise of his network’s conduct, particularly its handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s operation.

Zucker told the New York Times, “We are not investigators. We are journalists, and our role is to report the facts as we know them, which is exactly what we did.”

Kennedy remarked, “What’s so ironic about that is that they actually have a web page on CNN.com called CNN Investigates, so what are they doing on CNN Investigates? What are they doing on all their nightly broadcasts, if they’re not investigating anything?”

