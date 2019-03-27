President Donald Trump revealed that he met with Google President Sundar Pichai on Wednesday, adding that the meeting went “very well.”

“He stated strongly that he is totally committed to the U.S. Military, not the Chinese Military,” Trump wrote. “Also discussed political fairness and various things that Google can do for our Country.”

Pichai traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford after the general testified that Google’s A.I. work with the Chinese government would benefit their military.

Google canceled a Pentagon project in 2018 to help develop artificial intelligence capabilities but opened an artificial intelligence research center in Beijing.

Google is also under increased scrutiny for the Dragonfly project concerning the development of a censored search engine for China.

Trump echoed Dunford’s concerns on Twitter.

Google is helping China and their military, but not the U.S. Terrible! The good news is that they helped Crooked Hillary Clinton, and not Trump….and how did that turn out? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

Pichai also testified in front of Congress in December, denying reports about political bias in the company despite mounds of evidence to the contrary.