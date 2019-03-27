Donald Trump: ‘We Can’t Live with’ Obamacare ‘Disaster’

President Donald Trump continued talking about replacing Obamacare, assuring critics that Republicans would have a great plan for health care if the Supreme Court overturned it.

“Obamacare is a disaster, it’s too expensive by far, people can’t afford it and the deductible is horrible,” Trump said.

The president responded to questions from White House reporters about health care during an appearance in the Oval Office.

He said that his administration had improved Obamacare during his presidency, but that he wanted to ultimately replace it.

“It’s still horrible, no good, it’s something that we can’t live within this country, because it’s far too expensive for the people,” Trump said.

He noted that premiums were too expensive and that in many cases, deductibles were over $7,000 annually.

“The premiums are too expensive, people are going broke trying to pay for it,” he said, adding that he understood the problems with health care better than before.

The president reaffirmed that the Republicans would be the party of “great health care” in the future.

“The Democrats aren’t, they’ve let you down, they came up with Obamacare, its terrible,” Trump said.

Trump said he was pleased that he repealed Obamacare’s individual mandate, as people across the United States repeatedly thanked him for it.

The Justice Department’s announced on Monday they would side with a Texas judge’s ruling that Obamacare was unconstitutional. In response, Democrats argued that Trump was trying to take away coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

Trump said the White House and Republicans in Congress were already exploring options to replace Obamacare if it was struck down by the Supreme Court.

“If the Supreme Court rules that Obamacare is out, we will have a plan that is far better than Obamacare,” he said.