Donald Trump’s New Nickname for Adam Schiff Is ‘Pencil Neck’

President Donald Trump is using a new nickname to describe House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

Trump ridiculed Schiff on Wednesday during a meeting with House Republicans at the White House, repeatedly calling him “pencil neck” according to Politico.

The nickname was coined by Rush Limbaugh as far back as March 2017, who continues to refer to the Intelligence chairman as “pencil neck.”

The California Congressman became a staple on cable news shows during the two year Mueller investigation and was widely thought to have fed CNN with information about the case.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Previously, Trump referred to Schiff as “little Adam Schitt” even as he took control of the House Oversight Committee with new investigative powers.