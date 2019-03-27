Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that he was like the “token black” or the “token woman” as a 29-year-old senator of Delaware fundraising for his party.

Biden commented on the process of fundraising during an episode of WGBH’s The Advocates in 1974 to discuss whether the Federal Government should subsidize political campaigns and limit contributions.

“See, I went to the big guys for the money,” Biden said. “I was ready to prostitute myself in the manner in which I talk about it, but what happened was they said, ‘Come back when you’re 40, son.'”

The interview received renewed interest by the Washington Free Beacon.

Biden said he went out to small donors to raise money for Democrats, noting that his status as a 29-year-old senator was used to tantalize donors.

“Because I was 29, I’m like the token black or the token woman, I was the token young person,” he said. “That’s not an announcement for office by the way.”