Job Creators Network Billboards Roast Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez After Her Green New Deal Got Zero Senate Votes

The Job Creators Network, one of the country’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, scorched Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with more massive New York City billboards after the Senate voted down the Green New Deal bill, 0-57.

“The first billboard humorously says ‘We’re baaaaaaaaaaaack’ — highlighting the enduring presence of the JCN ads in Times Square. The second calls attention to the massive cost associated with the Green Raw Deal—saying ‘Hey AOC: Got the Green Raw Deal Blues After that Senate Vote? Maybe No One Liked the $93,000,000,000,000 Price Tag.'” the Job Creators Network said in a press release.



“Not a single Senator voted for the Green Raw Deal, maybe because of its $93 trillion price tag,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO. “Nearly every Senate Democrat voted present because they know it’s a disaster but they’re afraid of their base. Thankfully, most Americans support capitalism, reject socialism, and have no interest in becoming the next Venezuela.”

The organization has relentlessly mocked the freshman rep. over her $93 trillion Green New Deal plan.

Last month Job Creators Network dropped a billboard in the middle of Times Square aimed at Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Amazon’s decision to not move it’s new headquarters to New York City.

“The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO. “The economic consequences of Amazon’s pullout is just a small taste of the harm that is to come if Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-business canon comes to fruition and is made federal policy.”

Weeks later, JCN erected two more billboards slamming Ocasio-Cortez’s “disastrous,” $93 trillion Green New Deal.

