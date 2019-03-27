Kamala Harris Skips AIPAC, then Meets with AIPAC

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is facing a torrent of criticism from the left after she met with California delegates to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, DC, on Monday — after joining other Democratic presidential contenders in skipping the conference.

Last week, the left-wing MoveOn.org called on Democratic presidential candidates to boycott the conference, and congratulated Harris for doing so:

However, on Monday, Harris met with AIPAC delegates from he home state, who joined thousands of other activists on Capitol Hill this week in lobbying members of Congress to support a strong U.S.-Israel alliance.

Great to meet today in my office with California AIPAC leaders to discuss the need for a strong U.S.-Israel alliance, the right of Israel to defend itself, and my commitment to combat anti-Semitism in our country and around the world. pic.twitter.com/83Yrrbw4Q8 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 25, 2019

AIPAC tweeted its appreciation:

We are delighted that as part of AIPAC Policy Conference our leadership met with @SenKamalaHarris who reiterated her support for the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. #AIPAC2019 https://t.co/nqdrQymd4z — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 25, 2019

But “progressives” who dislike Israel were outraged, and accused Harris of opportunism and hypocrisy:

lmao @ Kamala Harris, always riding the fence. Makes a big deal out of skipping AIPAC for the headlines, but then invites AIPAC to her office instead. We see through your faux progressivism, Kamala. https://t.co/zULTlo5I9R — cabral (@axcomrade) March 26, 2019

Kamala Harris: I will not be attending AIPAC this year… ✊ Progressives: Hell Yeah Sister!!! ✊ Also Kamala Harris: Because AIPAC is coming to my office instead. Also Progressives: Dammit, not again, why do I vote Blue no matter who ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P26XcUjLYi — Kenneth Mejia (@kennethmejiaLA) March 26, 2019

Sneaky @KamalaHarris, you agreed not to attend or speak at AIPAC But then you let AIPAC bring a meeting right to your office, exposing your real position as a defender of violence and apartheid Not okay and we will continue to call you out!https://t.co/OnDL6InoJD — Ariel Gold אריאל (@ArielElyseGold) March 26, 2019

Harris was, however, not the only Democratic presidential contender to meet with AIPAC representatives privately this week. According to journalist Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, others did as well:

.@aipac official tells me Senators Booker, Harris, Gillibrand, Klobuchar all met with AIPAC constituent delegations this year #Oycott — (((Ron Kampeas))) (@kampeas) March 27, 2019

AIPAC was the target of antisemitic remarks by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) last month, when she claimed — falsely, that AIPAC bribes members of Congress to support Israel.

President Donald Trump is attempting to seize the pro-Israel mantle from Democrats. Earlier this week, he recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Last year, he signed legislation to deny U.S. taxpayer funds to the Palestinian Authority as long as it continued to pay terrorists and their families. He also withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal, and visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the first sitting U.S. president to do so. And he moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, fulfilling a promise of both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Not one elected Democrat attended the embassy opening.

