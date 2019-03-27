Michelle Obama Memoir Becoming Best-Selling in History

The former First Lady’s story is on track to become the best-selling autobiography ever written, according to its publisher.

Michelle Obama’s Becoming is, according to the jacket, “an intimate, powerful, and inspiring memoir by the former First Lady of the United States.” The story of “one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era,” is touted as “a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling.” As it happens, many people seem to agree.

The book has sold more than 10 million copies since its November 2018 release, easily covering the reported $60 million advance she received for it — and helping to garner a 2.8 gain in annual revenue, according to Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe.

Still, the steady trend away from physical printed media has prompted the publisher to pursue alternative revenue streams, according to a potential tie between their magazines and the Apple News+ subscription service.

Bertelsmann has also invested themselves heavily in a forthcoming memoir by former President Barack Obama himself. Whether it will usurp his wife’s achievement remains to be seen, but the payday is looking more and more promising,