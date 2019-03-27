West Virginia State Police on Wednesday morning shut down Interstate 68 for several hours near the Maryland border after a man allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump and bomb the Pentagon, according to reports.

According to Fox 11, an unnamed male, 42, was taken into police custody for questioning following a search of his vehicle turned up a gun and “explosive powder.”

Officers made the discovery after pulling over the suspect at 10:30 a.m. for speeding the nearby Bruceton Mills.

The highway was closed near the West Virginia/Maryland state border for roughly about four hours, reopening at 2:30 p.m.

West Virginia State Police is working with both the FBI and U.S. Secret Service are still investigating the incident.