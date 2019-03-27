Report: Ocasio-Cortez Skipped Pelosi’s Emergency Mueller Call

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reportedly was too busy over the weekend for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s emergency conference call to strategize about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion report.

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson told the New York Post this week that Ocasio-Cortez skipped the call because she had to deal with “various strategy meetings and other things like that.”

Ocasio-Cortez had indicated last week that many Democrats were hoping that Mueller’s report, which found that President Donald Trump did not collude with the Russians in 2016, would lead to Trump’s impeachment.

On the conference call, Pelosi reportedly told Democrats that she would be against classified briefings, saying the Mueller Report should be unclassified.

Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi have clashed in recent weeks about how practical her harebrained Green New Deal is in addition to impeachment.

After the prescient House Speaker recently told the Washington Post that impeaching Trump without bipartisan support was “just not worth it,” Ocasio-Cortez said that impeachment should always be on the table.

“She’s always demonstrated leadership that takes all kind of factors into account,” Ocasio-Cortez reportedly said. “Legally I don’t think it’s something that can ever be 100 percent off the table, but if that’s how she feels right now I respect that.”

Ocasio-Cortez had hoped that “unsettled variables” in Mueller’s report could lead to Trump’s impeachment and has insisted that Trump has met Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) standard for impeachment.

“Lindsey Graham said himself that you don’t have to commit a crime to be impeached when he was making the argument for [impeaching former President Bill] Clinton, you just have to have kind of defiled the office in a way, which hello, so in every way imaginable,” she reportedly said. “So, I think according to the Lindsey Graham standard, that absolutely, does Trump meet that bar? He’s met it multiple times.”

Ocasio Cortez, who said before she even got to Congress that impeaching Trump is a “no-brainer,” has also said that after questioning Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, she felt that “there’s been enough misconduct” happening out of the White House to impeach Trump.