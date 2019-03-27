Stacey Abrams Predicts Female or Minority Candidate Will Win Nomination

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Wednesday that she believes a female or minority candidate will win her party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

The Georgia Democrat, who has not yet ruled out a presidential run, made those remarks on CBS This Morning a week after various news outlets reported that former Vice President Joe Biden was considering announcing that Abrams would be his pick for vice president.

When asked whether a female or minority Democrat will win the nomination, Abrams answered, “I believe so.”

Later in the day, Abrams appeared on The View and said she would not enter the 2020 primary to “run for second place.”

“I think you don’t run for second place,” she said, leaving all 2020 options on the table. “If I’m going to enter a primary, then I’m going to enter a primary.”

Abrams and Biden recently met in Washington, D.C., and Abrams said discussions about a possible Biden-Abrams ticket was not the “core issue” of their conversation. After reports surfaced about a potential Biden-Abrams ticket, officials from both camps tried to put those rumors to rest.

Biden’s communications chief Bill Russo said last week that “these rumors about discussions on a pre-cooked ticket are false, plain and simple.”

Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’ former campaign manager, added that “there was no grand plan hatched” when Biden and Abrams met.

“There was no grand plan hatched and no additional conversations between the two of them or our teams since,” she recently tweeted. “She will meet with any potential or declared candidates for pres who ask while she keeps all options for herself on the table.”