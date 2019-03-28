Disney announced on Thursday that it will remove smoking areas throughout its various properties.

The new guidelines will apply to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, California’s Downtown Disney, and their associated water parks. For potential visitors, the “Know Before You Go” section has been updated to reflect the change.

Here are a few tips to help ensure a smooth arrival during your next visit to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort or @Disneyland Resort: https://t.co/cWfDi5RtBO pic.twitter.com/WDXBJohysY — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 28, 2019

Designated smoking areas will still exist outside of the parks, and will remain in Disney Springs in Florida. The new ban will go into effect on May 1. But that isn’t the only new rule, and the others may be less welcoming.

Disney will also ban oversize strollers, pull wagons, and… ice cubes. Child transport will be restricted to strollers under 31 inches wide by 52 inches long, and no ice outside of reusable ice packs will be allowed on the grounds.

Of course, Disney will offer to rent you their own strollers, and sell you food so you do not have to navigate those pesky restrictions.