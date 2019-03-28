President Donald Trump said Thursday that the FBI and the Department of Justice would review the case against Empire actor Jussie Smollett after Chicago prosecutors mysteriously dropped all of the charges resulting from the alleged hate hoax.

“FBI and DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Smollett was charged with 16 felonies after he allegedly lied to police after staging a phony racist and homophobic attack by Trump supporters in Chicago.

Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx defended the decision to drop charges and to seal all records about the case.

But the FBI is reviewing the details around the unusual case dismissal, according to law enforcement sources speaking to local media.