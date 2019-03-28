Donald Trump to GM and UAW on Autos: ‘Get the Damn Plants Open’ 

President Donald Trump took his fight with GM and an auto union to a rally stage in Michigan Thursday night, declaring, “get the damn plants open. Everyone else is coming in.”

“General Motors did just announce a $300 million dollar investment at its Orion assembly plant here in Michigan, right now,” said the president. “But I’m also fighting with General Motors and the [United Automobile Workers] to take swift action on the GM plants at Hamtramck and Warren, Michigan, and Lordstown, Ohio. Get the damn plants open. Everyone else is coming in. Get ‘em open now!”

The Lordstown plant closure could cost an estimated 8,000 American jobs in that town. GM let 1,500 American workers at the Lordstown plant go in 2018. Production in Mexico and China either maintained pace or increased production.

“So with companies like Chrysler and Ford and Toyota and Volkswagen all investing heavily in America and heavily in the state of Michigan, we think General Motors will soon be doing the same,” said Trump. “I really do believe it.”

“They went, before my time, they went to China, they spent a lot of money building stuff. They went to Mexico, they spent a lot of money building stuff,” said President Trump. “That’s not helping us.”

