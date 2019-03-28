Donald Trump Promises $300 Million for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Donald Trump thrilled residents in Michigan on Thursday by announcing support for $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“I support the Great Lakes. Always have. They are beautiful, they are big, very deep, record-deepness, right?” he said. “And I am going to get, in honor of my friends, full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which you have been trying to get for over 30 years.”

The president announced his support during a political rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Office of Management and Budget proposed slashing the project budget because it fell under the Environmental Protection Agency.

The fund helps remove invasive species and toxic substances in the water and works to clean up pollution and protect local habitats.

“We will get it done. We will get it done,” Trump promised. “It is time.”