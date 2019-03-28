Donald Trump: I Believe John Brennan Is a ‘Sick Person’

President Donald Trump criticized former CIA Director John Brennan for concluding without evidence that he and his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

“I believe Brennan is a sick person. I really do. I think there is something wrong with him, for him to come out of the CIA and act that way was so disrespectful to the country and to the CIA and to the position he held,” Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Brennan was the biggest Russia conspiracy theory promoter after Trump became president, serving as a contributor to MSNBC after he left office.

On March 5, Brennan predicted special counsel Robert Mueller would likely indict members of Trump’s family at the end of his investigation.

After the Mueller report was released, Brennan admitted he had miscalculated.

“I don’t know if I received bad information, but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” he admitted.

Trump mocked Brennan for acting tough but ultimately embarrassing himself on television.

“He was not considered good at what he did; he was never a respected guy. Tough guy but not a respected guy,” Trump said. “But he lied. … This is a man who really is either sick or there’s some other problem.”

Trump said Brennan and other officials, such as former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, could be prosecuted, though the statute of limitations for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper may now be in effect.

“As you know, Clapper lied, and perhaps the statute of limitation’s run out on that one, but it didn’t run out on Comey. It didn’t run out on Brennan or Strzok or Page or McCabe,” the president said.