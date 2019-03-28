Donald Trump Celebrates in Michigan: ‘The Russia Hoax Is Finally Dead’

President Donald Trump celebrated the end of the Robert Mueller investigation on Thursday with supporters in Michigan.

“After three years of lie and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead,” Donald Trump said. “The collusion delusion is over.”

The crowd roared with approval as the president berated everyone invested in the “hoax” they thought would bury his presidency.

“The crazy attempt by the Democrat party and the fake news media right there and the deep state to overturn the results of the 2016 election have failed,” he said as the crowd shouted, “Lock Them UP!”

The president noted that the investigation was always about his political opponents and the establishment trying to reverse the 2016 election.

“The Russia hoax proves more than ever that we need to finish exactly what we came here to do,” he said. “DRAIN. THE. SWAMP.”

Trump said he would continue fighting for their agenda, despite Democrats trying to stop their historical political movement.

“We defeated a very corrupt establishment and we’re keeping our promise to the American people and it’s driving them crazy,” he said.

He challenged Democrats to move on from the Russia investigation despite their continuing efforts to keep pushing the idea in the old media.

“The Democrats have to decide whether they will continue to defraud the public with ridiculous bullshit, partisan investigations or whether they will apologize to the American people and join us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure.”

Later in the evening, Trump described the Democrat party as the party of “radicalism, resist, and revenge,” mocking their protest signs that read “Resist!”

“Resist?” he asked. “What the hell? Let’s get something done, right?”