Donald Trump Mocks Old Media Ratings Plunge: ‘Fake News Never Wins!’

President Donald Trump ridiculed the old media for experiencing plunging ratings after the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that exonerated the president.

“Wow, ratings for ‘Morning Joe,’ which were really bad in the first place, just ‘tanked’ with the release of the Mueller Report,” Trump wrote. “Likewise, other shows on MSNBC and CNN have gone down by as much as 50 percent.”

MSNBC’s top host Rachel Maddow’s ratings plunged 19 percent from a year ago, CNN lost nearly 30 percent of their primetime audience, while Fox News ratings spiked.

Scarborough defended his network in an angry rant on Wednesday.

“A lot of you who were bitching and moaning last night and being morally self-righteous: you are the bad actor,” he said, attacking his critics. “So save your breath, all right? We’re not going to divert our eyes.”

But Trump appeared vindicated.

“Just shows, Fake News never wins!” he said.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said that the “Fake News Media” was suffering a “breakdown.”

“I have learned to live with Fake News, which has never been more corrupt than it is right now,” he said. “Someday, I will tell you the secret!”

The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They are suffering a major “breakdown,” have ZERO credibility or respect, & must be thinking about going legit. I have learned to live with Fake News, which has never been more corrupt than it is right now. Someday, I will tell you the secret! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019