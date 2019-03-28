Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) is pushing legislation to add firearms safety, hunting, and archery, courses to Physical Education curriculum.

Eichorn’s bill, SF 793, is titled the Firearms Safety, Trap Shooting, Archery, Hunting, and Angling in School Physical Education Courses; Grant Program.

It seeks $1 million for the school year 2020-2021 to fund a trial run of the enhanced Physical Education program in a handful of schools.

KARE 11 quoted Eichorn saying, “We’re trying to help get our Minnesota kids away from the TV and get them out in the woods and on the water again to get them hooked on the outdoors and hooked on fishing.”

He added, “We want to start bending that curve to get children to care about the outdoors and the history of and heritage of hunting and fishing in Minnesota.”

Kevin Murphy, a sixth-grade teacher in Cass County, spoke in favor of Eichorn’s bill, noting that his school already teaching courses on fishing, gun safety, “ATV safety, boat and water safety,” and other course pertinent to outdoor life. He said, “That is huge in local culture, the firearms safety part of it, the hunting aspect of it, the outdoor education is all very, very important as a cultural element.”

