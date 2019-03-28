Live Updates*** No Collusion: Trump Takes Victory Lap in Michigan

President Donald Trump is expected to take a victory lap when he holds a “Total Exoneration” rally Thursday evening in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just days after Attorney General William Barr revealed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated” with the Russians in 2016.

8:51 PM: Trump concludes electric rally where he previewed a coming attraction at the border (Trump said he will showcase brand new sections of the wall.) and demanded that Mexico do more about the migrant caravans:

Trump says Mexico should stop migrant caravans from entering the U.S. "If they don't — and I'm telling you right now — we will close the damn border," he says.

8:43 PM: Trump says he won’t forget that his voters, the smartest and the greatest, stood with him against the rigged power structure in DC. Trump says his voters have always been loyal to the country and now they have a president who is loyal to them. Trump says Democrats have taken Michigan for granted, but he will never, ever, ever, ever take Michigan voters for granted.

“I am fighting for your jobs, your life, your community with everything I have and I will never, ever stop,” Trump says. “We are winning so big–nobody ever thought it would happen.”

8:41 PM: Trump says we believe that children should be taught to respect and be proud of our country while respecting the great American flag. Crowd chants “USA! USA!”

8:38 PM: Trump says the Republican Party is the “party of the American dream” and claims every day he makes good on the “promises made, promises kept” motto.

8:37 PM: Trump rips Democrats for “executing” babies with their “extreme, late-term abortion” fanaticism. He says Democrats have never been further outside of the mainstream.

8:35 PM: Trump says he will soon visit the border and show that “vast sections” of a “brand new wall” have been built.

Trump blast Democrats for supporting amnesty and sanctuary cities because they want voters. He mocks those seeking asylum, saying many of the “rough” people who have been coached by left-wing lawyers look like heavyweight champions. Trump talks about the “invasion” at the border and says he wants to be the jobs, safety, and security of American citizens first.

He says America should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans and not for criminal aliens. He again praises ICE patriots and the heroes of Border Patrol.

“Get the damn plants open. Get them open. Now.” Trump says about closing GM plants. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 29, 2019

8:22 PM: Trump says his administration lives by two simple rules: “buy American, hire American.”

“And we’re already seeing the results,” Trump says before listing off various investments auto companies have made in Michigan and the Heartland.

8:21 PM: Trump now ripping the TPP and reminding Michigan voters that he withdrew from it. Trump says Michigan, with its empty factory floors, still hasn’t recovered from NAFTA, which he says will be a “thing of the past.” He wants to go back to “pre-NAFTA.”

8:20 PM: Trump says he'll close "the damn border" if Mexico doesn't stop the caravans.

8:20 PM: Trump says he’ll close “the damn border” if Mexico doesn’t stop the caravans.

Crowd starts chanting “Build That Wall” and “USA!”

8:18 PM: Trump says Mexico needs to stop the “rush to the border” and he says, “if they don’t, it’s going to cost them a helluva lot of money.

8:17 PM: Trump says Mexico, which he says has the “toughest immigration laws in the world,” needs to do more to help America with enforcement. Trump again says other countries aren’t giving us their best people after ripping the visa lottery system–“that’s another beauty.”

8:15 PM: Trump says he knocked Pocahontas out of the race and says he asked himself, “What did I do that for?” He says he should have waited nine months.

8:11 PM: Trump slams Democrats for their “cynical” politics of of “radicalism, resistance, and resistance.”

He says the Democrats are advancing an extreme government takeover called the Green New Deal.

Trump says he doesn’t want to talk about the Green New Deal right now because he wants to run against it in 2020.

“No more airplanes, no more cows,” Trump says. “One car per family. You’re gonna love that in Michigan.”

Trump now mocks electric cars–“where do I get a charge, darling?–and says he wants a lot of cars for families so they can lead great lives.

8:05 PM: Trump says the Republican Party will become the party of health care after again referencing John McCain’s “thumbs down” vote. Trump says Obamacare is bankrupting Americans and nobody should go bankrupt because of health care. Trump vows to protect patients with pre-existing conditions even though his administration does not yet have a healthcare plan to “replace” Obamacare.

Trump: "We have a chance of killing Obamacare" in court. "We almost did it" in congress. "But somebody unfortunately surprised us with thumbs down. We'll do it again."

7:58 PM: Trump says “go get yourself a good socialist” if you want to see a “good deflation.”

7:57 PM: Trump pivots to America’s economic revival and says America’s economy is the “hottest” in the world. He rehashes his “geniuses” line about 401ks. He talks about rising wages, especially for blue-collar workers. He says the unemployment rate has reached the lowest in 51 years. Trump says he got criticized for asking black voters, “what do you have to lose?” Trump talks about the lowest unemployment rates for minorities and disabled Americans.

7:53 PM: Trump says “it’s time.”

7:53 PM: Trump says "it's time."

BREAKING NEWS: Trump says "I'm going to get full funding of $300M for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative."

"I am going to get full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration. Which you have been trying to get for over 30 years!" @realDonaldTrump That is amazing news for Michigan! That's OUR President! — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) March 28, 2019

7:51 PM: Trump mocks Jussie Smollett–he says he claims he was attacked by “MAGA country.”

At Michigan rally, Pres. Trump weighs in on Jussie Smollett case: "Maybe the only time I've ever agreed with the mayor of Chicago." "That's an embarrassment, not only to Chicago, that is an embarrassment to our country what took place there."

“Maybe the only time I’ve ever agreed with the mayor of Chicago,” Trump says. He says “that’s a terrible situation” and what took place in Chicago is “an embarrassment to Chicago” and an “embarrassment to our country.”

Trump asks whether Democrats will have to decide if they want to continue defrauding the public with “ridiculous bullshit” or apologize for the Russia collusion hoax.

Trump says the Russia collusion hoax is why it’s important to “finish what we came here to do–drain the swamp.”

Trump reminisces about election night in 2016 when his audience at 1AM was larger than Hillary’s in prime time. He mocks the media for predicting it would be a “short evening” for Trump. Crowd chants “four more years!”

Trump says we cannot criminalize political differences and talks about law enforcement and intelligence agencies that spied on him.

“They spied on me,” Trump says.

He says they eventually won against the deep state and “it’s a beautiful thing…They tried taking something great.”

Trump bashes media at Michigan rally over Russia investigation, calls journalists "bad people" and says there must be "accountability." Crowd chants "lock them up!"

7:39 PM: Trump ridicules Hillary Clinton for not going to Wisconsin and speaks about how Michigan was his last campaign stop in 2016.

7:35 PM: Trump Mocks Adam “Pencil Neck” Schiff.

Trump blasts the Democrats and the media bosses and the crooked journalists and the totally dishonest TV pundits–“group of major losers”–who have harmed the country.

“They tried to divide our country, to poison the national debate, to tear up the fabric of our great democracy,” Trump says. “They did it all because they refuse to accept the results of one of the greatest presidential elections—probably no. 1—in our history.”

Trump says many many people were hurt by the scam and blasts little “pencil neck” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who Trump says has “the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen. He is not a long-ball hitter.

“Sick, sick, these are sick people,” Trump says. “There has to be accountability because it’s all lies. They know it’s lies.”

Crowd chants “lock her up” after Trump talks about the “fake, dirty dossier” that Crooked Hillary and the Democrats paid for..

Trump says maybe he got lucky because even the fake news didn’t even believe it.

“Thank you very much, I appreciate it. You never know,” Trump says.

7:26: TRUMP: “TOTAL EXONERATION. COMPLETE VINDICATION.”

Trump says the effort by Democrats, the media, and the Deep State to overturn the 2016 election has failed—”the greatest election we’ve had in a long time, maybe right from the beginning.”

He says it was nothing more than a “sinister effort” to undermine the results of the 2016 election.

Trump says there has “never been anything like what we did” in 2016.

“We defeated a very corrupt establishment and we kept our promise to the American people, and it’s driving them crazy,” Trump says. “Today, our movement and our country are thriving. Their fraud has been exposed. The credibility of those who pushed the hoax is forever broken. And they’ve now got big problems.”

He says Mueller was a God to Democrats until he said “no collusion.” “They don’t like him so much right now,” Trump says.

"The Russia witch hunt was a plan by those who lost the election to try and illegally regain power by framing innocent Americans, many of them, they suffered, with an elaborate hoax," Trump says

7:25 PM: Trump says after three years of lies and slander, “the Russia hoax is finally dead. The collusion delusion is over.”

Trump pumped to be back in the Heartland. Crowd chanting “USA! USA!” He says he’s bringing a lot of the car companies back — “they’re pouring in.” He says this has been an “incredible couple of weeks for America.” He says the economy is roaring and ISIS is defeated 100%.

7:20 PM: Trump, with, as Trump Jr. said, the "monkey off of his back," now appears on stage. Raucous crowd awaits.

7:20 PM: Trump, with, as Trump Jr. said, the “monkey off of his back,” now appears on stage. Raucous crowd awaits.

Pres Trump pumps fist as he takes the stage at political rally. pic.twitter.com/asvp4DxIBG — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 28, 2019

Trump is wheels down in Michigan.

Addressing rally before his father, @DonaldJTrumpJr says his dad "had a pretty good week." He cited "vindication" by Mueller Report, House failure to override his veto and a new meaning for MAGA: "Michael Avenatti Got Arrested." pic.twitter.com/VyARiQBW7t — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 28, 2019

Among the choice puns from @DonaldTrumpJr in his warm-up for the president tonight: "Adam 'Full of' Schiff"

"So much bull-Schiff"

"Schiff-the-bed" — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) March 28, 2019

Overheard while walking the line outside Trump’s Grand Rapids, MI rally: “he’s gonna go off the rails tonight!” Supporters prepared for a memorable night. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) March 28, 2019

Here in Grand Rapids, MI, Don Trump Jr is warming up the crowd, blasting the Green New Deal. Crowd starts chanting, “AOC SUCKS! AOC SUCKS!” pic.twitter.com/vIaiqOaGio — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) March 28, 2019

Speaking to local reporters, Donald Trump Jr. says the Russia Collusion hoax was the greatest hoax perpetrated upon the American people and says the media have done “irreparable damage” in pushing the Russia Collusion hoax.

A very 2020 sign, and a very 2016 sign, outside today's Trump rally in Grand Rapids pic.twitter.com/EBtNurp8By — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 28, 2019

Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox at Trump rally: Liberals pushed “a phony investigation for two years to look for collusion with Russia and they came up empty.” — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 28, 2019

"Lock her up!" chants already ringing out during Trump's Grand Rapids rally pre-show after Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan GOP, says the media and Democrats need to “get over it” and accept that Donald Trump won — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 28, 2019

Warming up the crowd for Trump, MI GOP chairwoman Laura Cox is going back through the 2016 election, attacking Hillary Clinton for hanging out with Hollywood elite including Harvey Weinstein instead of autoworkers. — Tarini Parti (@tparti) March 28, 2019

On my way to Grand Rapids, Michigan right now. See you all very soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/JjGAijXlRT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Here we go: President Trump is off to Grand Rapids, Michigan for his first rally since the Mueller investigation concluded. Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/F9RHd60IWA — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 28, 2019

I thought I was going crazy because I kept smelling like a super strong incense? Turns out the anti-Trump protestors across the street are burning sage. — Emily Lawler (@emilyjanelawler) March 28, 2019

In #GrandRapids #Michigan for the first #Trump rally since the #MuellerReport found no collusion. The crowd just may be into this one tonight… pic.twitter.com/UyaCnCGCn4 — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) March 28, 2019

@seanhannity it's a sea of red hats here in Grand Rapids!!! pic.twitter.com/kEZ13oHP08 — Roy Couch (@royboy138) March 28, 2019

President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan tonight. The president had a historic upset here in 2016, he was the first Republican to win the state in nearly 30 years. It’s the President’s first rally since the release of the special counsel summary. pic.twitter.com/awcqcC47iR — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) March 28, 2019

There’s now a live band playing. People selling Pres. Trump gear. Pretty heavy police presence. The line for the rally extends a couple blocks down Ionia Ave SW. pic.twitter.com/TbxFetB5RP — Katherine Ducharme (@KD_WOODTV8) March 28, 2019

The line for @POTUS rally tonight at @VanAndelArena is starting to wrap around the corner of Hop Cat. pic.twitter.com/S0BGJsA4LG — Katherine Ducharme (@KD_WOODTV8) March 28, 2019