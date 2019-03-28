Likely U.S. voters largely reject the idea of more investigations into President Donald Trump after summarized findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no 2016 collusion with Russians.

Of the 1,000 likely voters Rasmussen surveyed from March 25-26, 61 percent said it is time for congressional Democrats to move on to other issues and away from searching for evidence of collusion between Trump associates and Russia. This comes after Attorney General Bill Barr released a letter to Congress summarizing the findings of Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Barr’s letter states that Mueller found that Trump and campaign associates did not collude with Russians in the presidential election, despite many offers.

Voters polled by Rasmussen were asked, “Now that the Mueller probe has failed to prove that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government, should congressional Democrats do their own investigation, or should they move on to other issues?”

A mere 31 percent of likely voters polled wanted congressional Democrats to conduct their own investigation despite the Mueller report findings of no collusion.

A similar mid-February poll was taken before results of the Mueller investigation were determined and Barr’s summary made public. That poll asked, “If the Mueller probe fails to find proof that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government, should congressional Democrats do their own investigation, or should they move on to other issues?” Only 29 percent favored additional congressional investigation at the time, while 63 percent said, “Move on.”

The mid-February poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters and was conducted February 13-14.

