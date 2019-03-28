President Donald Trump’s approval rating jumped five points among likely voters since the report was delivered from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to the latest Rasmussen survey.

Trump is now up to a 50 percent approval rating according to Thursday’s results, up five points from his Monday and Friday rating of 45 percent.

This is the highest rating for Trump since he topped 50 percent in the beginning of March. He reached 51 percent approval around Thanksgiving of last year.

Rasmussen tracks daily results via 500 likely voters per night from telephone surveys as well as an online survey tool. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points.