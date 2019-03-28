Poll: Joe Biden Blows Away Bernie Sanders in National 2020 Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains at the top of polling charts nationally among Democrats, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

Biden leads Sen. Bernie Sanders by ten points with 29 percent support. Sanders has 19 percent followed by Beto O’Rourke at 13 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris comes in at fourth place with eight percent followed by South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, each with four percent.

Sen. Corey Booker and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are both at two percent and Rep. Julian Castro and Former Governor John Hickenlooper are at one percent.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Gov. Jay Inslee, John Delaney, Andrew Yang, and Marianne Williamson remain statistical anomalies in the poll.

Biden earns 44 percent support among black Democrats, while Sanders only gets 17 percent and O’Rourke gets 16 percent. Harris only received eight percent support and Booker only got one percent among black Democrats.

Bernie Sanders, however, leads Biden among Democrats 18-49 with 26 percent to Biden’s 22 percent. Biden crushes Sanders among voters over 50 with 37 percent support to only 12 percent for Sanders.

The poll was conducted March 21 – 25 by Quinnipiac University featuring 559 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a +/- 5.1 point margin of error.