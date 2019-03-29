President Donald Trump announced Friday that Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon was leaving his cabinet and taking a position on his 2020 political action committee.

Trump announced the news during a short press conference on Friday at his club at Mar-a-Lago with McMahon and thanked her for her service to the country.

“This is an outstanding woman who has done an outstanding job,” Trump said. “And Linda I want to thank you very much.”

He hinted that he would appoint someone to replace McMahon “soon” and that it would be someone that was well known by the administration that would “fit beautifully” with his cabinet.

“Our country is doing really well, we’re the hottest country in the world economically and it’s going to stay that way for a long time to come,” Trump said.