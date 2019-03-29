Illegal Alien Gets Life in Prison for Raping, Beating Muslim Teen to Death

A young illegal alien has been sentenced to life in prison for brutally attacking, raping, and beating 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen to death in the sanctuary city of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Darwin Martinez Torres, a 22-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering Hassanen in June of 2017. Last year, the illegal alien pleaded guilty to raping and murdering the teenage girl.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Hassanen and a group of fellow Muslim teenagers were eating at a nearby McDonald’s when they left and started walking back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center. According to police, Torres started following the teenagers.

Soon after the teens noticed Torres, the illegal alien jumped a curb with his car and got out of his vehicle and started chasing the teens while wielding a baseball bat.

Torres was able to grab Hassanen and began beating her with the bat, before ultimately putting her in his car, driving to a neighboring county, raping and murdering her. The illegal alien took her body to a nearby pond and dumped her there for the authorities to later find.

Fairfax County became a sanctuary city last year, whereby local jails and law enforcement are prohibited from turning criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for deportation.

For the past two years, the establishment media has buried Torres’ illegal alien status in reports. Associated Press and local media reports on the case, for example, called the illegal alien “Sterling man” in headlines, referring to the illegal alien’s Sterling, Virginia residence.

The Washington Post, similarly, failed to mention Torres’ illegal alien status, only mentioning once that he is from El Salvador.

