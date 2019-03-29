Linda McMahon to Step Down as Head of Small Business Administration

Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon is expected to announce her resignation from President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as early as Friday, according to Politico.

Politico’s Alex Isenstadt and Eliana Johnson report McMahon is expected to join a pro-Trump super PAC in a “senior capacity as the president ramps up his 2020 re-election efforts.

NEWS w/ @elianayjohnson: Linda McMahon to join pro-Trump super PAC in senior capacity, per 3 sources…story tk… — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) March 29, 2019

The development comes as McMahon is scheduled to attend a fundraiser with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in south Flordia this weekend.

Politico reports:

McMahon, who has known Trump for years, has kept a relatively low profile at SBA. Unlike other Trump administration Cabinet officials, she has not been dogged by scandal. Inside the White House, she’s seen as a loyal foot soldier. She regularly travels around the country to promote the president’s agenda, including recent trips to promote the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

While it is unclear who will replace McMahon, Pradeep Belur, the SBA’s chief of staff, has been floated as a possible contender.

McMahon previously served as the CEO at WWE before leaving the wrestling giant in 2009 to run for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut. She lost two bids for Senate in 2010 and 2012 against her Democrat rivals Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, who endorsed her nomination to the SBA. The Senate voted to confirm McMahon 81-19.

At the time of her confirmation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy.”

“In so many states, including mine, that’s a welcome change from Washington,” he added.

Throughout her tenure as SBA chief, President Trump has repeated praised McMahon’s business acumen, describing her as “one of the country’s top female executives.”