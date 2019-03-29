Ortiz: Call B.S. on Democrats Pushing Green New Deal Through in Parts

Job Creators Network President Alfredo Ortiz called out Democrats to Breitbart News radio listeners Friday morning for trying to push the multi-trillion Green New Deal through piecemeal.

Host Alex Marlow played a clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ranting about the Green New Deal this week. “People are dying, they are dying,” she said in the course of the diatribe against dissenters.

Cortez’s speech used South Bronx children suffering from asthma and children in Flint, Michigan, along with claims that their illnesses resulted from climate change. She called climate change a “national crisis,” comparing it to the Great Depression and WWII.

“The cost of pursuing the Green New Deal will be far less than the cost of not passing it,” Cortez claimed.

Ortiz called Cortez passionate. He said his heart goes out to the kids in Flint, the kids in south Bronx, but it doesn’t have to do with climate change, it has to do with government.

Ortiz reminded listeners that one cost estimate for the Green New Deal was $93 trillion. “It’s no wonder that not a single Senator, not a single Democrat Senator, not even the sponsor himself, voted for the Green- they just voted present.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that Democrats will break up portions of the Green New Deal to consider individually.

“They’re famous for doing this,” Ortiz said. “This is what the Democrats do. They love incrementalizing their way to what they want…we need to call that out.”

“Somebody needs to call b.s. on these people,” said Ortiz, who then pointed to Cortez’s critical influence in killing a deal to bring a second Amazon headquarters to New York. Amazon estimated it would hire 40,000 and Ortiz added that this could have brought in a ripple effect totaling 120,000 new jobs for a “blighted area.”

JCN has run several billboards in New York aimed at Rep. Cortez and the part she played in keeping Amazon and resulting jobs and revenue out of New York.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook