Poll: Joe Biden Stomping Bernie Sanders in Pennsylvania

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Sen. Bernie Sanders by 19 points in a 2020 primary poll of Pennsylvania.

Biden is leading with 39 percent support in Pennsylvania, while Sanders only has 20 percent, according to a poll conducted by Emerson College.

Sanders has a healthy 15 point lead above Biden from voters 18-29 years old but Biden leads with 40 percent support among 30-49 years olds, 38 percent among 50-64 years olds, and 55 percent among those 65 years or older.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place with eleven percent and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 6 percent.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kamala Harris tie for fifth place followed by Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Andrew Yang.

The poll shows that both Biden and Sanders are currently leading Trump in Pennsylvania by five points, but still within the margin of error.

The poll was conducted March 26-28 among 808 registered voters of 565 contacted by landlines and 242 responding to an online panel with a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error.