Pro-Second Amendment Kyle Kashuv Headed to Harvard

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s pro-Second Amendment Kyle Kashuv has been accepted into Harvard.

He posted his acceptance to Instagram:

Kashuv emerged from the February 14, 2018, high school shooting a vocal proponent of the Second Amendment and an outspoken critic of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. On March 25, 2018, he told Face the Nation that people pointing fingers regarding the shooting ought to point at the “cowards of Broward County” rather than guns.

Kashuv’s references to cowardice referenced a surveillance video that allegedly showed Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson arrive at the scene of the attack 90 seconds after it began, only to remain outside the building until the event was over and 17 people were dead.

On March 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Kashuv ended up on an elevator with Peterson and confronted him for not going in to stop the shooter.

The NRA cheered Kashuv’s acceptance to Harvard:

On December 22, 2018, Breitbart News reported that gun control proponent David Hogg was accepted to Harvard.

Hogg and Kashuv emerged from the Parkland shooting espousing two completely different worldviews. Hogg pushed various gun controls and student walk-outs/protests. Kashuv pushed for pro-Second Amendment ways schools could approach safety, and observed, “Walkouts don’t work. They are a waste of time and they’re counterproductive. They ruin the school system and they ruin the entire day for kids. Additionally, [a walkout] doesn’t solve anything; it doesn’t push policy.”

