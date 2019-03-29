Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Saturday Texas 2020 Kickoff Rally Blitz

Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke will cross Texas with three rallies to officially kick off his 2020 presidential campaign Saturday.

The failed 2018 Senate candidate will start with a 10:00 a.m. rally in El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke’s hometown. The event will be live-streamed to O’Rourke’s Facebook page. The event will take place at the intersection of El Paso St. and Overland Ave.

Texas Southern University will host O’Rourke’s second rally of the day in Houston at 5:00 p.m. local time.

O’Rourke’s third and final stop of the day will be at 9th and Congress in Austin, Texas, from 9:00-11:00 p.m. local time.

The Texas events require attendees to RSVP to get tickets.

O’Rourke has been traveling around the country campaigning since announcing his candidacy on March 14.

The Texas Democrat politician raked in massive record fundraising totals during his 2018 Senate run and came within striking distance of his opponent, incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Democrats have long sought to capture a presidential election win in the red state. O’Rourke has trailed Democrat frontrunners in the growing list of 2020 presidential candidates. CNN posted results of a Quinnipiac poll released Thursday showing O’Rourke at 12 percent behind former Vice President Joe Biden’s 29 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 19 percent.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook