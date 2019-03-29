Republican Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas asked for unanimous consent Wednesday for the House to consider a vote on the Born-Alive legislation that would protect babies who survive abortion.

Today, I asked the House to consider a bill from @RepAnnWagner to protect the lives of newborn infants who survive late-term abortions. Why in the world would House Democrats be opposed to preventing infanticide and giving these babies the medical care they deserve? pic.twitter.com/PpfTaIfAKT — Lance Gooden (@RepLanceGooden) March 27, 2019

For the 22nd time, House Democrats rejected a vote on H.R. 962, a bill that would require an infant who is born alive following an attempted abortion to receive the same form of prompt transfer to a hospital and medical attention any other child would be given.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, and Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri introduced the bill on February 6 and Scalia intends to file a discharge petition that may be signed by other House members when it becomes active on April 2 if no action is taken by Democrat leaders. When a majority of members sign onto the discharge petition, it will force a vote on the Born-Alive legislation.

🚨🚨 BREAKING → I’ll be filing a discharge petition on @RepAnnWagner's Born Alive bill on April 2nd. This petition will bypass Nancy Pelosi & force a vote on the floor to #EndInfanticide if a majority of members sign on. Tell your representative to sign this petition! #LetUsVote — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 26, 2019

I introduced the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act because Congress must act to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Thanks to @SteveScalise for joining me on this crucial legislation. Read our full release here: https://t.co/iZFSwIHrxU — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) February 6, 2019

“This is the 24th time in total that Congressional Democrats thwarted an attempt by Republicans to vote on a bill that would provide medical care and treatment for babies who provide survived failed abortions — 22 times in the House and twice in the Senate,” observed pro-life media LifeNews.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said in a statement that “providing health care to babies born alive is an issue that should receive unanimous support, regardless of your position on abortion.”

“By continuing to block this commonsense legislation, Democratic leadership in the House is essentially giving the green light to infanticide,” he added. “There is no practice more barbaric than killing babies that could survive if given care.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted on March 25:

19 times ← House Republicans have tried to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill that would rescue children who survive a botched abortion. 19 times ← House Democrats have blocked it. pic.twitter.com/vm0xQfauE1 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 25, 2019

In February Senate Democrats voted against the Born-Alive legislation introduced in that chamber by Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse. The bill failed as a result since it required a 60-vote supermajority for approval and Republicans could only obtain 53 votes for it.

“The silence from Congressional Democrats is deafening and shameful,” Scalise said upon the introduction of the legislation. “Every Member of Congress, regardless of party, needs to go on record against infanticide, and we must immediately take action to stop it. The American people deserve to know where their representatives stand on this critical issue.”

Perkins said America is at “a moment of decision.”

“Whether or not we will allow infanticide – the murder of a baby who survives the first attempt on their life – has become a defining issue for us as a nation,” he said.