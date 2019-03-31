Cory Booker: We Have a Mass Shooting Every Day

During an Orangeburg, South Carolina, townhall Democrat presidential hopeful Cory Booker told the audience “we have in America, in the aggregate, a mass shooting every day.”

After suggesting there is a mass shooting each day in America he blamed the NRA for fighting gun control laws that he believes would end such shootings. And he made clear he will wage war against the NRA if elected.

CNN tweeted the exchange between Booker and a female audience member, wherein the audience member asked why her six-year-old daughter has to be trained on what to do in case an attacker targets her school.

Booker responded, “We have in America, in the aggregate, a mass shooting every day, because dozens of people are shot and killed. I am frustrated with politicians who, all the best they can muster, is to give thoughts and prayers.”

He went to push for the criminalization of private gun sales-via universal background checks–and for closing the “gun show loophole” and adding the no-fly list to background checks. He did not cite one real mass shooting that would have been stopped by any of these laws because there is not a mass shooting in the 21st century that these laws would be prevented.

“We are going to bring the fight like the NRA has never seen if they’re going to defend corporate gun manufacturers … We are going to bring that fight on every level necessary,” Cory Booker says when asked about gun violence in America. #BookerTownHall https://t.co/ImVpNAcLHG pic.twitter.com/9wHITtEHxw — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2019

Booker told the female audience member that the NRA represents “corporate gun corporations,” rather than the American people.

Booker also intimated that NRA members support his gun controls, but that is contrary to fact. On February 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported that more than 92 percent of NRA members oppose criminalizing private gun sales via universal background checks. Nearly 90 percent of NRA members oppose banning commonly-owned semiautomatics via an “assault weapons ban” and and 93 percent of member oppose firearm registration.

