A partial transcript is as follows:

JEANINE PIRRO: What we’ve got is this report not only exonerated the president, it indicted the FBI, the DOJ, and there was a time when you and I would be talking and we’d say “Jeff Sessions is the Attorney General. Nothing’s gonna happen.” Will something happen now?

RUDY GIULIANI: First of all, I know you agree with me. The people it indicts are the corrupted politicians at the top of the FBI and DOJ. No field office of the FBI is implicated in this, no agent who sacrificing his life to protect us. It’s a bunch of these phony politicians at the top who corrupt themselves because they want to suck up to whoever’s in power. I would describe Comey that way, a whole bunch of other people like that. McCabe, his wife running for office, getting millions of dollars from Hillary. These are suck-up politicians. They’re not FBI agents like you know who are police officers–

PIRRO: Right, not the guys you and I worked for–

GIULIANI: The guys who go out and arrest people, put their lives on the live. My god, their hands would shake if they had to do that.

PIRRO: Yes.

GIULIANI: So, that’s who we’re talking about–

PIRRO: Right, the upper echelon.

GIULIANI: What they did here, I believe over the next six months we’re going to uncover evidence that what they did here was criminal. This whole thing of collusion isn’t true. I was with Donald Trump for the last five months of the campaign. He didn’t ever talk to a Russian, he had nothing to do with a Russian. As he would point out, I don’t speak Russian. What are they doing this for?

PIRRO: Right.

GIULIANI: Somebody made this up, Jeanine. Somebody conceived this and they superimposed it and then they went out and tried to prove it. And we have to find out who’s the brains behind this? Four, five possibilities. I think we’ll find them. I think that Lindsey Graham will help. But, I think we need a Justice Department investigation of who tried to perpetrate a fraud on the American people.

PIRRO: Why haven’t we heard about, or from, Christopher Steele, the people from Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson?

GIULIANI: They should all be in jail.

PIRRO: Right, you and I agree on that. […]

GIULIANI: Why is McCabe running around selling his book when he should be in jail for perjury? Why is Ohr and his wife, when he should be in jail for conflicts of interest, and maybe, bribery?