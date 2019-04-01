Accuser Lucy Flores: ‘Of Course’ I’d Support Joe Biden over Trump in 2020

A partial transcript is as follows:

TANYA RIVERO: Let me ask you something. If [Biden] were to be the Democratic nominee and he’s up against Donald Trump — who has his own history with women, as we know, is pretty clouded — who would you support in that kind of a match-up?

LUCY FLORES: That’s not even a question, of course, I would support Biden.

RIVERO: That’s interesting to know. Now, I want to go back to [Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)] for a second, though, because his own campaign also in 2016 also had issues with women being mistreated by male staffers and you told NPR in January this year, that there was “essentially was a coverup.” Does that also disqualify Sanders? Do you think this was happening in his campaign?

FLORES: Those are two very, very different situations. I mean, you’re talking about a situation that occurred within a very, very large campaign structure and you’re talking about actual behavior that a person did. Those two things aren’t even close to being the same.