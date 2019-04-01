A number of retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have announced they are now selling “high-capacity” magazines to Californian gun owners.

Their announcement comes days after U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez issued an order barring California Attorney General Xavier Becerra from enforcing the state’s “high-capacity” magazine ban. Prior to Benitez’s order, companies selling “high-capacity” magazines to gun owners posted restrictions on their website making clear that such magazines could not be shipped to California. Brownells, Inc., used an Instagram post to welcome California customers back:

Palmetto State Armory used an Instagram post to make their announcement as well:

XTech Tactical also posted an announcement, which included the caveat that while they are taking orders for California in general, there are still cities in the state to which they cannot ship because of city-level magazine bans:

