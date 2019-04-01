“If Biden truly supports women and gender equality he would step aside and support one of the many talented and qualified women running,” she argued. “The same goes for the other men who have thrown their hat in the ring. Women are 52 percent of the population. We are not a minority, we are the majority. It is time we are represented as such. After 45 male presidents it is time we elect a woman.”

Lappos’ allegations come one day after Biden said in his statement that he “never” touched anyone inappropriately, yet he “may not recall these moments the same way.”

“I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women,” said Biden. “I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve. I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”

On Monday, Bill Russo, a Biden spokesperson, issued another statement addressing the controversy surrounding photos of the possible 2020 candidate interacting awkwardly with women, decrying some of the images as “smears and forgeries.”

“The Vice President has issued a statement affirming that in all the many years in public life that he has shaken a hand, given or received a hug, or laid his hand on a shoulder to express concern, support; or reassurance, he never intended to cause discomfort,” said Russo. “He has said that he believes that women who have experienced any such discomfort, regardless of intention, should speak and be heard, and that he will be among those who listen.”

“But the important conversation about these issues are not advanced, nor are any criticisms of Vice President Biden validated, by the continued misrepresentation of the Carter and Coons moments, or a failure to be vigilant about a cottage industry of lies,” he added.