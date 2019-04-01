President Donald Trump ridiculed some Democrats on Monday for turning on their former “hero” Special Counsel Robert Mueller after his report did not charge the president with collusion or obstruction.

“Now that the long-awaited Mueller Report conclusions have been released, most Democrats and others have gone back to the pre-Witch Hunt phase of their lives before Collusion Delusion took over,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Others are pretending that their former hero, Bob Mueller, no longer exists!”

Many Democrat and media critics of the president continue to defend the investigation, noting that until the full report is released, Americans should not be satisfied with Attorney General William Barr’s summary of it.