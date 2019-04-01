President Donald Trump on Monday night postponed his plans to make Republicans into the “party of great health care” until after the 2020 elections.

“Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate and win back the House,” Trump wrote. “It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America.”

Last week, the president tried to boost Republican efforts to come up with a new health care plan by promising something far better than Obamacare.

He specifically tasked Sens. John Barrasso, Bill Cassidy, and Rick Scott to come up with a much better plan after meeting with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

But the appetite for a proposal appeared to dissipate among Republicans, as Democrats controll the House of Representatives under Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats successfully ran on improving the health care system in 2018.

Trump said that the Republican plan would be far better than Obamacare, citing impossibly high premiums and deductibles. He also argued that the Republican plan would be better than Democrat promises of “Medicare for all” which would cause Americans to lose their private health insurance.

“It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America,” he wrote. “Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions.”

Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare! Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare. In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019