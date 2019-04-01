Lindsey Graham: ‘Every Day with President Trump Is Christmas’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) kicked off his 2020 re-election bid in Easley over the weekend, calling every day with President Donald Trump “Christmas.”

“Me and the president didn’t get started on the best foot. I was one of the 16 people he beat and he reminds me of that every day,” Graham told a crowd at a rally held Saturday in Brushy Creek Baptist Church. “Right after he got elected, he said, ‘Come over, I want to talk to you.’ I said, ‘I’ll be there in a minute.’ He said, ‘I don’t have your phone number.’ I said, ‘There’s a reason for that.’” The crowd laughed. Graham was referencing then-candidate Trump’s release of Graham’s personal cell phone number.

Vice President Mike Pence participated in support of Graham at the South Carolina church.

“I found common ground with President Trump: I like him and he likes him. It seems to be working out for the both of us,” Graham joked to more laughter from the crowd.

“We love President Trump for being President Trump, right? Every day with President Trump is Christmas,” Graham said. “There’s something under the tree, you just don’t know what it is. I could have told Mueller, you didn’t need to spend $25 million to believe that Trump didn’t collude, because he doesn’t collude with anybody.”

Special Council Robert Mueller concluded his investigation into 2016 Russian election meddling and handed his report over to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr issued a brief letter to members of Congress revealing summary findings of Mueller’s report that confirmed neither the president nor his campaign associates colluded with the Russian government during the election. Barr’s letter further revealed that there was no collusion despite numerous offers to do so.

