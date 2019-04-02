Great America PAC Releases ‘Creepy Joe’ Biden Ad

A Super PAC supporting President Donald Trump launched an ad on Tuesday attacking “Creepy” Joe Biden for his habit of touching women without their consent.

The ad features a CNN interview with one of Biden’s accusers, Nevada state legislator Lucy Flores, describing the disturbing behavior of his actions. It also features footage of the former Vice President cozying up to women and children in public situations similar to the one described by Flores.

“To have the vice president of the United States do that to me, so unexpectedly and just kind of out of nowhere, it was just shocking,” Flores said.

The ad also features images of children watching the footage, a parody of an ad run by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 against Trump.

“Our children are watching,” the ad concludes. “What example are we setting for them.”

Great America PAC launched the ad on Tuesday with plans spend six figures on pushing it digitally according to the Hill, with plans to run them on television if Biden decides to run for president. The PAC also launched its website www.stopjoebiden.com

Biden said over the weekend that he did not believe he acted inappropriately with anyone during “countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort” throughout his political career.

“Not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”