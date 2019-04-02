Mayor Pete Buttigieg Hits L.A. to Gin Up Hollywood Support

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 28: Democratic presidential hopeful South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to members of the media before appearing at the Commonwealth Club of California on March 28, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Pete Buttigieg is campaigning in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
CHARLIE SPIERING

White House hopeful and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Los Angeles last weekend to dazzle the Hollywood liberal elite and win their support.

Brillstein Entertainment Partners brought Buttigieg to the office allowing him to speak to about 40 employees before participating in a meet and greet with entertainment industry moguls, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He finished the day in Hollywood taping an appearance for Bill Maher’s HBO show.

Buttigieg surprised the establishment on Monday after announcing first quarter fundraising at $7 million.

He also unveiled a new campaign office with a “walk and talk” scene hearkening back to the fictional West Wing television series.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.