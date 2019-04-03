Jorge Ramos: Amnesty for Illegals, Migrants—‘Nothing We Can Do to Stop Them’

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos said on Tuesday evening that he believes the solution to the migrant crisis at U.S.-Mexico border is to just legalize illegal immigrants because “nobody can really stop them” from entering the United States.

“The U.S. economy has been absorbing them and it seems that we have to realize that the only way to deal with this is in a legal way,” Ramos told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “Just to understand that legally they are going to keep coming and there is really nothing we can do to stop them.”

Ramos said Americans have to understand that 300,000 to a million illegal immigrants have entered the United States every year for decades and if more “of these immigrants want to come to the United States, it is very difficult to stop them at the border.” Ramos added that “Central American countries and Mexico are not the immigration police of Donald Trump” and insisted that no matter how much money is spent trying to solve the migrant crisis, governments “simply don’t have the power to stop that from becoming reality.”

“But the truth is that, Anderson, nobody can stop them,” Ramos said. “Nobody can really stop them.”

Ramos, the amnesty advocate who has said that the United States has a responsibility to “absorb” the caravan migrants, made his remarks just a week after Border Patrol officials announced that they are seeing the “highest total of apprehensions and encounters in over a decade.”

President Donald Trump will head to the border town of Calexico, California, on Friday and has threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border if Mexico does not do more to curb the migrant caravans. This weekend, Trump announced that he will be cutting off aid to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, but Ramos said doing so will only encourage more migrants to trek to the United States.

Nobody likes illegal immigration. Nobody. So let’s do something about it: first, legalize the 10.7 M undocumented immigrants that are already here; second, create a legal and realistic immigration system that works. This won’t be solved with a useless wall. #WallsDon’tWork — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) February 6, 2019

Earlier this year, Ramos called for the legalization of all the country’s illegal immigrations while saying that the border wall is a “symbol of hate and racism” for “those who want to make America white again.” He has also insisted that Americans must “accept” that the U.S.-Mexico border is “nothing more than an invention.”