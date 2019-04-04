Ocasio-Cortez: CBP ‘Injecting Kids with Drugs’ Because of ‘National Origin’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed in a video posted to her Instagram account Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are “injecting kids with drugs” based on their “national origin.”

“At least I’m not trying to cage children at the border and inject them with drugs. That’s not a mistake, that’s just hatred,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the video posted Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that CBP officials are “deliberately” trying to “cage children and inject them with drugs” because “of their national origin” pic.twitter.com/ZEwu7AvCv3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 4, 2019

The self-described Democratic socialist has a history of making other derogatory remarks about federal immigration officials.

In January 2019, Ocasio-Cortez did an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in which she trashed ICE agents as “human rights violators.”

The New York Democrat has made several comments supporting illegal aliens on multiple occasions.

At a House Oversight and Government Reform committee meeting in March, she said that the illegal aliens who lived in her district were her “constituents.”

Ocasio-Cortez suggested in January 2019 that illegal alien border crossers are “more American” than supporters of President Donald Trump, and she also mentioned in July 2018 that all border crossers and illegal aliens should enter the United States.