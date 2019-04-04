Stacey Abrams ‘Thinking About’ Running for President in 2020

FILE- In this May 22, 2018, file photo Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams waves in Atlanta. Abrams is trying to reach voters who don’t usually vote in midterm elections in the hopes to drive up turnout in her race against Republican Brian Kemp. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File
MICHELLE MOONS
Washington, DC

Democrat Stacey Abrams, the failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate whom Oprah Winfrey endorsed, laid out a timeline Thursday for deciding if she will run for president in 2020.

“I am thinking about it. I truly am,” she said after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski told Stacey Abrams she should jump into a run for President of the United States in 2020.

“The timing for me is first deciding about the Senate,” Stacey Abrams told MSNBC. “Because I do think you cannot run for an office unless you know that’s the job you want to do. I don’t think you use offices as stepping stones”:

Abrams is considering whether she will run for the U.S. Senate, the presidency, or governor of Georgia.

“My first responsibility is to determine whether a Senate run is right for me,” said Abrams. “The next conversation for myself will be, if not the Senate, then what else?” She acknowledged that she is on a quick timeline for making a decision. “I think the Senate decision is going to be pretty short term. I intended to do it in March, but because of my book tour, I had to push it back.”

“I do want to make a decision this month,” she said of a potential Senate bid. Abrams added that she does not think a decision on if she will run for president needs to be made until the fall.

Video of Abrams speaking to a National Action Network event Wednesday showed the audience chanting, “Run, Stacey! Run!”

Abrams lost a bid for governor of Georgia as the Democrat nominee in 2018. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey endorsed her in that race.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.