Team Trump Blasts ‘Crooked Joe’ Biden After Schweizer Corruption Report

Prominent Republicans and members of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden’s “crooked” behavior on Thursday.

“Looks like Joe Biden will spend a ton of time apologizing for being Creepy, weirdly Cloying, and downright Crooked,” wrote Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, on Twitter:

Parscale linked a Breitbart News report from Peter Schweizer about Biden steering $1.8 billion in aid funding to Ukraine while his son Hunter received millions from a Ukrainian energy company for serving on the board.

“The bottom line is Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point-person on policy towards Ukraine,” noted Schweizer in the report. “He steered $1.8 billion in aid to that government and while he was doing so, his son got a sweetheart deal with this energy company – that we’ve been able to trace over just a 14-month period – paid $3.1 million into an account where Hunter Biden was getting paid.”

Former White House official Andrew Surabian also ripped Biden’s shady connections to the deal.

“He’s not just creepy uncle Joe, he’s Crooked Joe,” he wrote on Twitter: