Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Only a Threat to Himself’ in 2020

President Donald Trump said Friday he is not worried about former Vice President Joe Biden challenging him in 2020.

“I don’t see Joe Biden as a threat. I think he’s only a threat to himself,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump commented on Biden after he shared a meme on Twitter, taunting the former vice president for making women feel uncomfortable with unwanted physical contact.

Leaving the White House to visit the southern border, the president emphasized that the Biden meme was meant to be humorous.

“People got a kick out of it. He’s going through a situation. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “People got a kick. You gotta sort of smile a little bit, right?”

He said that if Biden did run for president, he would have to explain his role in President Barack Obama’s failures in office.

“I just don’t see him as a threat. He’s been there a long time. His record’s not good. He’d have to run on the Obama failed record,” Trump said.