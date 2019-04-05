Donald Trump Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner Again

President Donald Trump confirmed that he would again skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in favor of a political rally.

“I’m going to hold a rally, because the dinner is so boring and so negative, that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump commented on his plans as he left the White House for a trip to visit the Southern border. He said that the site of the rally was yet to be determined, but said he was narrowing it down to about three different sites.

“Everybody wants it, it’ll be a big one, but the Correspondents’ dinner is too negative,” he said. “I like positive things, OK?”

This is the third year in a row that Trump has planned to skip the dinner.

Organizers of the dinner decided not to feature a comedian this year after Michelle Wolf embarrassed organizers in 2018 with a hateful rant against Trump and the women who served in his administration.

This year, organizers chose to invite historian Ron Chernow to speak at the dinner instead.

The news piqued Trump’s interest in November.

“[F]or the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

The dinner will be held without President Trump on Saturday, April 27.